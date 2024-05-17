A big bang: ‘Made in Thunder’ ushers in the Maserati’s new electric era

They officially opened the event and introduced the evening to the audience: Together, they set out the early history of the Motor Valley brand — which this year celebrates 110 years of its fascinating wealth of motoring and racing history — on the very day of the year on which the greatest Italian genius who ever lived, Leonardo Da Vinci, was born, and the national day to celebrate Made in Italy.

The artistic and creative vigour of the Tuscan scientist, inventor and artist, and the renowned outstanding products produced in Italy, have formed the impetus that Maserati has made its own to enter the Trident’s new era, with Folgore as the standard-bearer of the Italian flag around the world, represented by the Modena-based company’s full-electric range.

After the two young Italian stars had done the honours, the stage was taken over by the world premiere of the car taking a leading role in Maserati’s electric era, with the same disruptive force as thunder: GranCabrio Folgore, the 100 percent made in Modena and 100 percent full electric convertible.

Elegant, attractive, with a sporty and adventurous character, a harmonious and gritty synthesis of all that is innovation, without sacrificing the pleasure of a car with the utmost comfort and distinctive craftsmanship, GranCabrio Folgore is the first 100 percent electric convertible in the luxury segment and the fastest on the market. After the GranTurismo Folgore, the brand’s first fully electrified icon, and the Grecale Folgore, the first 100 percent electric SUV in the Trident’s history, the new open-top Maserati completes the Modena-based company’s current full-electric offering.

With its new “creature,” the offspring of the most overwhelming force of innovation, Maserati is once again a pioneer and forerunner in the automotive world, where electrification now sets the boundaries and rules, interpreted and set out by the Italian luxury brand with its timeless creations that can reconcile the brand’s powerful DNA according to new, contemporary stylistic, technological and engineering inspirations.

The show continued with speeches from Klaus Busse and Davide Grasso.