Two-time world champion Carlos Yulo bagged the gold medal of the men's individual all-around of the 2024 Asian Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent early Friday.

Yulo scored 84.931 points to secure the gold as he uses this tournament to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan came in at second place with a total of 84.632 points while hometown bet Abdullah Azimov finished at third place with a score of 82.431 points.