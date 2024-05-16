Tagum mayor wants Alvarez's expulsion

Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy wants Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez to be expelled from the House of Representatives for purportedly abusing his free speech.

"Freedom of speech is not absolute. Kaya may batas tayong libel. Hindi ka [puwedeng] basta-basta magmura na lang dito kahit maski sino,” said Uy.

The mayor filed a complaint against Alvarez for his habitual absences, libelous statements, and controversial remarks against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which is now the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

Last month, Alvarez made headlines for urging the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw support from Marcos in a bid to stave off a potential war between the Philippines and China, which has been embroiled in a maritime dispute over the hotly contested West Philippine Sea.

Alvarez’s remarks drew flak, particularly from his peers in the House, who deemed it "seditious" and "divisive."