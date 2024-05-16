Taal records short phreatic event

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Thursday reported the occurrence of a short-lived phreatic event in Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Based on the agency’s Main Crater Observation Station, the phreatic event happened at 8:54 a.m. and lasted approximately three minutes.

The volcano also emitted a steam plume reaching 300 meters and drifted west-northwest.

Moreover, the seismic bureau’s 24-hour monitoring from midnight on Wednesday showed that four volcanic tremors were recorded in the volcano.

Two phreatic eruption events were also noted which lasted from two minutes to five minutes.

On Monday, it spewed 5,094 tons of sulfur dioxide, or SO2, and was observed to have an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its Main Crater Lake.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1 due to having a low level of volcanic unrest — meaning it is still in an abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest or the threat of eruptive activity, as explained by Phivolcs.

The public is warned against possible hazards that can occur, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island’s Permanent Danger Zone, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, is currently prohibited.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano is also strongly advised to be avoided, as airborne ash, ballistic fragments from sudden explosions, and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.