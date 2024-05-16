Senate okays Philippine National Games Bill

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go lauded the Senate approval of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the Philippine National Games (PNG) bill, on second reading on Tuesday, 14 May, following the proposal of significant amendments. Go is the principal sponsor and author of the measure.

The bill, which aims to strengthen grassroots sports development and provide a structured national sports program, hurdled the period of interpellations and amendments on second reading after incorporating crucial revisions to ensure inclusivity and comprehensiveness.

Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, stressed the importance of the amendments introduced to enhance the bill’s scope and objectives.

“The amendments ensure that the PNG will not only serve as the only national sports competition but also recognize other similar initiatives while also providing opportunities for para-athletes and other local sports competitions,” Go stated.

Key changes to the bill include the rephrasing of PNG’s role to serve as one of the country’s national sports competitions. This adjustment aims to recognize the importance of other significant sports events in the country, such as the Palarong Pambansa. The bill also explicitly includes para-athletes, ensuring equal opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

“The changes reflect our commitment to a more inclusive sports program that reaches all levels of our society. This bill will help discover and nurture talent from every corner of the Philippines,” Go remarked.

Meanwhile, Go’s Malasakit Team visited fire victims in Belison, Antique, on Wednesday, 15 May, and gave them immediate relief.