New challenger awaits Beermen

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs San Miguel

7:30 p.m. — Meralco vs Ginebra

Another challenger awaits defending champion San Miguel Beer when it battles a young, hungry and dangerous Rain or Shine in Game 1 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinals today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After dodging an upset ax in the quarterfinals, the top seed Beermen get to test the mettle of the Elasto Painters in the curtain-raiser of the double-header playdate scheduled at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, facing off in the other semis pairing at 7:30 p.m. are familiar foes Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco.

San Miguel survived a grind-it-out quarters sudden death over Terrafirma, 110-91, last Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium four days after the twice-to-beat powerhouse squad absorbed a shocker from the No. 8 seed which forced a do-or-die.

Beermen coach Jorge Gallent sees Rain or Shine as a different team from the one they beat 109-97 in the elimination round.

For him, nothing is certain in this round except for the tough resistance that the Elasto Painters will surely throw at them.

“We’re just back to zero. Eliminations’ done, that’s the zero part. Now that the quarterfinals’ done, zero part. Back to zero for us,” Gallent said.

The San Miguel tactician is also wary of the similarities of the Dyip and Rain or Shine. Both are dangerous right from their explosive guards to their stretch bigs.

“They also have bigs that could shoot threes. This series (against Terrafirma) really helped us,” Gallent said.

This means that Elasto Painters forwards Santi Santillan and Jhonard Clarito and rookie center Keith Datu will be marked men along with young guards Adrian Nocum, Gian Mamuyac and Shaun Ildefonso.

Rain or Shine is coming into the series with a relatively inexperienced core beside veterans Beau Belga and Gabe Norwood as it is the franchise’s first semis appearance since the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

The Elasto Painters booted out TNT, 110-109, in the best-of-three quarters decider last Wednesday to complete a come-from-behind series win.

“We’re playing as underdogs, we know that. Then we’re up against the best team in this conference, which is San Miguel,” Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said.

“But I don’t think there’s any pressure on us as we play the seven-game series. We will play as hard as we can.”