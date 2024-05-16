Metro Cebu Urban Mass Transit pushed

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) requested the Cebu City Council to endorse the conduct of a feasibility study for the Metro Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit (UMRT) Central Line.

In a letter signed by DoTr Assistant Secretary for Planning and Project Development Leonel Cray de Velez said the project will serve as the railway-based transport backbone connecting the urban developments of Cebu.

The UMRT Central Line will link Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando and Carcar City.

The proposed project stemmed from the master plan study and institutional development of the urban transport system in Metro Cebu formulated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Metro Cebu Developmental and Coordination Board in March 2019.

In the letter to the Cebu City council, DoTr said that should the DoTr receive a resolution endorsing the conduct of the project from the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Cebu City, the DoTr shall allocate the necessary funds for the feasibility study and commence activities in close coordination with the LGUs.”

“As an infrastructure flagship project, the UMRT Central Line may be prioritized for funding for a feasibility study,” it added.

Cebu had its railway system that connected Argao in the south to Danao in the north but was severely damaged during the World War II.