Israel ready to admit more Filipino volunteers — Fluss

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said his country is ready to admit more Filipino volunteers.

In an interview over DAILY TRIBUNE's Usapang OFW, Fluss said there are currently 11 Filipino volunteers in Israel.

"We are [still] working with the next batches. So, for the meantime, it's small but this whole community is here who's supporting this initiative. So we hope it continues. We hope this calls for more people to volunteer," Fluss said.

The ambassador said that the volunteers will be staying in Israel for three months.

They will be given tourist visas, according to Fluss, noting that an extension would be possible upon request.

"On the grounds they [Filipinos] are very happy. The Israelis are very happy having them there," he continued.

"It's very expensive to travel there. But it sends a message of solidarity, of friendship," Fluss added.

Filipinos can visit Israel

Fluss assured that Filipinos can "safely" visit Israel.

"There's still trauma on the way, but on the other hand, there's an effort that daily lives should also continue and you are between two extremes all the time, so it's really strange reality today, but it's important to say that to Filipinos can visit Israel," Fluss said.

"Airports in the entire time closed only once. Sea ports, now open, [even] buses. So it's okay to visit Israel. Filipinos do not need visas," he added.

In June 2023, Israel saw a record-breaking number of Filipino tourists, according to the Israel Ministry of Tourism.

There was a 40 percent increase in Filipino visitors in Israel or a total of 19,300 tourists from January to June 2023.

A total of 34,000 Filipinos visited the Holy Land in 2023.

Currently, Filipinos can enjoy visa-free travel to Israel for up to 90 days.

Honoring fallen Filipino soldiers

The Israeli Embassy in Manila held on 13 May a ceremony to commemorate Yom HaZikaron -- Israel's Memorial Day for the fallen soldiers and civilians.

"We also gave recognition to the Filipinos who were victim of the October 7th, 2023 terror attack of Hamas," Fluss said.

The ceremony remembered Filipino caregivers Angelyn Aguirre, Loreta Alacre, Grace Cabrera, and Paul Vincent Castelvi.

The Embassy also honored the late Sgt. Cydrick Garin, a Filipino-Israeli soldier who served in the Israel Defense Forces and was killed in action early this year.