Intensify service delivery, BARMM chief urges

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister (CM) Ahod Ebrahim has appealed to Members of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to intensify service delivery to the Bangsamoro people as the transition period nears its end.

“This is the last full year of the transition period. Let us make the most of the opportunity given to us; let us continue to serve the Bangsamoro with pure hearts and sincere intentions,” Ebrahim said.

The appeal of CM Ebrahim was made during the opening ceremony of the third regular session of the BTA on Tuesday, inside the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.

Ebrahim encouraged the BTA Government of the Day to grab the opportunity to intensify service delivery to the Bangsamoro people as the transition period is about to end in the coming months.

Among the highlighted points of CM Ebrahim is the passage of the remaining priority legislations, including the Revenue and the Indigenous Peoples Codes before the 2025 Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

The BTA Parliament also eyes the passage of the Bangsamoro Labor Code, Gender Development Code, and Bangsamoro Investment Code, which CM Ebrahim earnestly requests the immediate approval of the bills.