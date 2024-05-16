ICC probe solution to dispel int'l condemnation — Rep. Abante

Contrary to misconceptions, allowing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the once-highly controversial extrajudicial killings (EJK) of Duterte's administration may be the solution for the country to dispel international condemnation, a lawmaker said on Thursday.

The ICC has resumed its investigation into the so-called crime against humanity after it was put on hold in November 2021 pursuant to the Philippines' request.

The country attempted to block the move but it was denied by the appeal chamber of the ICC.

"My question to former Secretary Menardo Guevarra, when we were discussing that in a committee hearing, believes that the ICC accusation is baseless. So, if it's not true, why not invite them to come so we can prove them wrong?" Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. told the media in a press conference.

"It's a nagging problem to us so why put a stop to it? Let the ICC be the one to investigate and find out if it's true or not. Because a lot of accusations have been said and we would like to stop the accusations once and for all."

The Department of Justice, which had earlier maintained that the ICC holds no jurisdiction over the Philippines, is now all set to brief President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on what legal options the country may avail should arrest warrants have been issued.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said all avenues will be discussed, including the Philippines' possibly rejoining ICC.

In November last year, Abante, the House Committee on Human Rights chairperson, filed a resolution urging the government to extend full cooperation with the ICC, which was later adopted by the House of Representatives.

Abante is the only member of the supermajority coalition who has pressed the Marcos administration to team up with the Hague-based ICC.

His panel is scheduled to investigate the EJK killings.

It will be the first investigation that the House will conduct against the bloody war on drugs since it was launched in June 2016, right after Duterte took office.

About 7,000 people were killed under Duterte's drug war, based on the government's data, the majority of whom were from low-income families.

However, local and international human rights organizations said it exceeded 30,000.

Despite the tough move, the panel will not seek Duterte and Senator Ronald "Bato" de la Rosa's physical presence as part of their longstanding "parliamentary courtesy" practice.

Abante said they would instead invite Oscar Albayalde, the former PNP chief, who was "very much involved" in the drug operations.

Former Justice secretary Menardo Guevarra will also be invited to shed light on the issue.

Previously, De la Rosa, also a former PNP chief who led Duterte's anti-drug campaign or "Oplan Tokhang", said that he is ready in case a warrant of arrest has been served but only by Philippine authorities and not by any foreigner directed by the ICC.

The senator was among the Philippine officials mentioned in the ICC prosecutor's report on the killings.