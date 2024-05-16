Globe ensures network integrity amid power woes

Mobile leader Globe is assuring its customers that network resilience measures are in place to ensure reliable connectivity despite periodic power outages due to high electricity demand.

Globe has long put in place multiple layers of power supply redundancies to ensure undisrupted connectivity for its customers as much as possible.

Its core network facilities are equipped with power sources that ensure optimum uptime. These include multiple sets of batteries and generator sets, with fuel reserves enough for three full days of operations.

“We understand the importance of maintaining seamless connectivity for our customers. Our unwavering dedication to network resilience is reflected in the comprehensive redundancy systems we have in place, ensuring that our services continue even during power outages,” said Joel Agustin, Globe’s SVP and head of Network Planning and Engineering.

Zero downtime

Since the start of the summer months, when the extreme heat has exacerbated power supply challenges, Globe has upheld an impressive record of zero downtime.

This accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of the company’s robust redundancy measures and its commitment to providing reliable connectivity, even in the face of adversity.

“Our facilities are designed with fail-safe mechanisms for continuous operation. Once commercial power is interrupted, our batteries immediately kick in for a six-second transition, followed by the activation of generator one. If needed, generator two will take over every four hours, ensuring uninterrupted power supply,” Agustin said.

Generators in Globe's network facilities are always stocked with sufficient fuel reserves, with fuel levels monitored daily, ready for any eventuality. Similarly, batteries undergo daily maintenance to ensure they are in prime condition.

The company’s core network facilities are also housed in temperature-controlled rooms, optimizing energy efficiency and minimizing waste.

By regulating temperatures effectively, Globe reduces unnecessary power consumption while maintaining optimal operations of its critical infrastructure.

Globe’s efforts to provide uninterrupted connectivity go hand-in-hand with its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. Its goal is to attain Net Zero emissions by 2050, aligning with worldwide endeavors to mitigate climate change.

Globe is revolutionizing its network through the adoption of energy-efficient solutions and the gradual elimination of obsolete equipment to reduce environmental impact while delivering exceptional service to its customers.

The company’s proactive approach and commitment to excellence position it as a trusted partner in navigating the challenges of today while paving the way for a more connected and sustainable future.