Free fountain

Potable water has become more expensive. Water distributors in Metro Manila increased their charge from P35.85 per cubic meter last year to P42.26/cu. m. this year. Regulators have allowed the suppliers to raise their rates until 2027 so the charge is likely to go higher.

With higher water rates, increased consumption during the very hot summer results in higher expense for the liquid. Residents of Barangay Binicuil in Kabangkalan City, Negros Occidental are not worried, though, as they can get free water from three public faucets in the village.

Aside from being free, the water is clean and safe to drink. It even has a sweet taste that the locals like and the alcohol drinkers use as their “chaser” during drinking sessions, KMJS reported.

Luckier still are residents of Magsingal, Ilocos Sur. Within the Saint Padre Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, there is a water pump from which water freely flows non-stop, 24 Oras reports. People queue before the water pump daily to fill their containers with free, clean and drinkable water.

Parish priest Fr. Raymond Ancheta said it was only last 5 April that devotees discovered the water and it caused a commotion, according to 24 Oras.

Why the water freely flows was explained by Richard Ybañez, chief science research specialist of the University of the Philippines Resilience Institute.

According to Ybañez, pressure in the underground source of the water causes it to flow up and out continuously through the water pump’s spout.