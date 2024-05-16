DSWD welcomes Food Stamp Program approval

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday welcomed the recent House of Representatives’ approval of the consolidated version of proposals aimed at institutionalizing the agency’s Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program.

“The department would like to express our gratitude to the House committee on social services for supporting our government’s flagship program on eradicating involuntary hunger among our kababayans,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, said.

During the hearing last Tuesday (14 May), which was attended by DSWD Assistant Secretary for Innovations Baldr Bringas, the House Committee on Social Services gave its nod to the unnumbered substitute bill to House Bills No. 8532, 8899, 10010 and 10202, which all seek to strengthen the anti-involuntary hunger program of the government.

Bringas briefed the members of the committee, chaired by Nueva Ecija Representative Ria Vergara, on how the Food Stamp Program operates and how it helps the beneficiaries achieve food security among food-poor families.

“The DSWD views the approval of this bill as a testament to the government’s commitment to fostering food security and uplifting the lives of the most vulnerable sectors of society,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

According to Dumlao, the approval of this bill will provide security to the long-term existence of the program, as well as additional funding that will enable the DSWD to fulfill the goals of the FSP.

“These consolidated bills collectively seek to fortify the Food Stamp Program, marking a significant step towards alleviating hunger in our communities. We, in the DSWD, remain steadfast in the enactment of meaningful reforms that resonate with the principles of social justice and inclusivity,” Dumlao pointed out.