DENR, DoE sign with Lopezes, renew VIP pledge

The government’s protection and conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding the Verde Island Passage (VIP), one of the world’s most diverse marine ecosystems, received a significant boost on Thursday, 16 May when the Lopez Group reaffirmed its commitment as a corporate steward of what has been described as a natural treasure.

Power producer First Gen Corporation (First Gen) and the ABS-CBN Foundation, both with the Lopez Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Energy (DoE) to undertake a partnership “for the conservation, protection and enhancement of biodiversity and coastal marine resources of the VIP.”

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga expressed gratitude for the Lopez Group’s renewed commitment in safeguarding the VIP, acknowledging the Group’s invaluable efforts in preserving this ecological gem for 20 years.

The memorandum of understanding formalized the Group’s collaboration with the government, cementing its shared dedication to preserving what she described as a “natural treasure.”

Unwavering support and advocacy

“This agreement underscores the Lopez Group’s unwavering support and advocacy for the conservation of the Philippines’ natural resources, particularly the vital marine biodiversity found within the VIP.

By partnering with the private sector, the government aims to strengthen its initiatives to protect the ecosystem.

“This collective effort not only benefits the coastal communities surrounding the VIP but also ensures a sustainable environment for future generations of Filipinos,” she said.

ABS-CBN Foundation is the non-profit organization of the Lopez Group with advocacies in child welfare, education, environment, disaster relief, and livelihood.

First Gen, meanwhile, is the country’s top producer of clean and renewable energy, including wind, hydro, geothermal and natural gas.

First Gen’s strong advocacy for the VIP began 20 years ago, when it co-pioneered conservation and protection activities for the VIP’s marine ecosystem through the Center of Center Program (COC), a partnership with environmental groups including Conservation International-Philippines, and First Philippine Conservation Inc. (FPCI), a Lopez Group non-profit entity advocating a clean environment.