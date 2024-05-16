Brown finishes second in Spain

Fresh from plucking a 400-meter hurdles silver medal in the recent ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships, Filipino-American Robyn Brown brought her act to Europe and wound up second Wednesday in the Canarias Invitational in Spain.

Brown, 29, clocked 57.89 seconds in the tournament that is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze.

Brown is looking to boost her spot in the World Athletics Road to Paris rankings as she is currently at No. 35 in her event.

Noura Ernnadi of Morocco barely defeated Brown with a time of 57.56 seconds with Hayley McLean of England taking the third place with a time of 58.29 seconds.

The qualifying standard for the Paris Summer Games is set at 54.85 seconds and Brown has until 30 June to hit it for an outright berth and join pole vaulter EJ Obiena in the national delegation.

She can also join as many tournaments as possible as the deadline for the Paris rankings will be on 7 July.

Brown will stay in Spain as she will compete at the Barcelona International on 19 May.

In the same tournament, Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristina Knott finished fifth in the women’s 200m after clocking in 23.62 seconds.

Knott, currently at No. 35 in the world rankings, is eyeing to run no slower than 22.57 seconds in hopes of making it to her second Olympic stint after competing in the Tokyo Games in 2021.