BARANGAY CONTINGENTS SHINE AT AGAWAN FESTIVAL

WATCH: Barangay contingents showcased their moves at the celebration of the annual Agawan Festival in Sariaya, Quezon, on Wednesday, 15 May 2024. The Agawan Festival is celebrated in honor of Saint Isidore the Laborer, the patron saint of agriculture and good harvests. | via John Louie Abrina