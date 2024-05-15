There’s a new speakeasy in town

Pizzeria Bosso first opened near the Ichihara Lakeside Museum in Chiba, Japan. With a view of Lake Takataki, it served artisan Italian dishes made with the freshest ingredients and infused with the Japanese cuisine. All its pizzas were cooked in wood-fired ovens.
Now, these authentic Italian flavors expertly crafted in Japan comes to the country as Pizzeria Bosso is now open in Quezon City.
Its new home along Sgt. Esguerra not only continues the Pizzeria Bosso tradition of excellence but also introduces an element of intrigue with its speakeasy vibe — perfect for those looking for a sophisticated night out with fine wines and gourmet pizzas.
The restaurant is subtly accessed through the Fumizen Japanese Restaurant, a beloved spot for katsu and hot pot since 2019. This unique entryway adds that intriguing element of exclusivity and charm to the Pizzeria Bosso experience, reminiscent of hidden gems scattered throughout history’s most enchanting cities.
Blending traditional Japanese technique and Italian culinary expertise from the moment you enter, Pizzeria Bosso instantly provides guests with a very polished and exquisite ambiance perfect for date nights, dining for family and friends, and events.
Some of the must-try pizzas are the Garlic Shrimp Pizza, an enticing 10” pizza adorned with zesty garlic and plump shrimp nestled amid melted mozzarella cheese cooked in wood-fire oven; and the Truffle Pizza, a luxurious 10-inch pizza topped with bacon and mushroom adorned with the rich explosion of truffle flavor and mozarella cheese cooked in wood-fire oven. The special teriyaki sauce on the pizzas creates a unique fusion of flavors that will delight your taste buds.
You may also delight in the rich, creamy flavors of the Carbonara Spaghetti, a classic Italian dish that marries al dente spaghetti with a luxurious creamy sauce, creating a harmonious blend of indulgence. For those with a taste for something uniquely delectable, the Japanese Style Spaghetti offers a fusion of traditional Japanese flavors with butter, soy sauce, tender chicken, and mushrooms, served atop perfectly cooked spaghetti.
For appetizers, try the truffle chips and shrimp and garlic aioli! Truffle Chips are thinly sliced premium potatoes fried to crisp perfection seasoned with earthy richness of truffles. Shrimp & Garlic Aioli are composed of tantalizingly tender shrimp seasoned and sizzled to create this delightful harmony of flavors.
Pizzeria Bosso is more than just a restaurant; it’s a destination where every meal is a journey through cultures. Located at the 3rd Floor, 34 Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City, visit the new dining destination and indulge in a symphony of flavors that will transport you from the bustling streets of Quezon City to the serene landscapes of Chiba, Japan.