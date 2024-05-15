There’s a new speakeasy in town

Pizzeria Bosso first opened near the Ichihara Lakeside Museum in Chiba, Japan. With a view of Lake Takataki, it served artisan Italian dishes made with the freshest ingredients and infused with the Japanese cuisine. All its pizzas were cooked in wood-fired ovens.

Now, these authentic Italian flavors expertly crafted in Japan comes to the country as Pizzeria Bosso is now open in Quezon City.

Its new home along Sgt. Esguerra not only continues the Pizzeria Bosso tradition of excellence but also introduces an element of intrigue with its speakeasy vibe — perfect for those looking for a sophisticated night out with fine wines and gourmet pizzas.

The restaurant is subtly accessed through the Fumizen Japanese Restaurant, a beloved spot for katsu and hot pot since 2019. This unique entryway adds that intriguing element of exclusivity and charm to the Pizzeria Bosso experience, reminiscent of hidden gems scattered throughout history’s most enchanting cities.

Blending traditional Japanese technique and Italian culinary expertise from the moment you enter, Pizzeria Bosso instantly provides guests with a very polished and exquisite ambiance perfect for date nights, dining for family and friends, and events.