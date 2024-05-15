SM Supermalls partners with public and private sectors to combat online fraud

In an effort to fortify consumer protection in the digital sphere, SM Supermalls, in collaboration with several government agencies, advocacy groups, and Meta, embarked on a pioneering initiative, aligning with the Be WAIS at Magduda campaign against fraud and scams.

The launch event, held at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on 11 May, marked the beginning of a concerted effort led by advocacy groups, Bayan Academy and CitizenWatch Philippines, to raise awareness about online fraud risks and equip consumers with the tools to identify and evade fraudulent activities prevalent in the digital landscape.

SM Supermalls affirmed the significance of the partnership in amplifying the campaign’s message. “SM's partnership with Meta, advocacy groups, and the government sector is one of our efforts to create a digital space as secure as our physical malls, and we are proud to amplify the Be WAIS message to protect Filipinos from these online dangers,” said SM Supermalls Senior Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin.