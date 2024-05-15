Public warned vs fake DoH video

The Department of Health (DoH) on Wednesday warned the public against a fake video using its official’s name.

This after a video using the image and name of DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa made the rounds on social media.

“The DoH clarifies that none of the allegations stated in the video are true and that the purported interview with the official has been maliciously edited,” the Health department said in an advisory.

The DoH warned that criminal charges may be pressed if related post/s will persist.

It urged the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the health department’s official social media accounts.