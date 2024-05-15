PPP viable option for airport dev't — Sen. Poe

The public-private partnership (PPP) could be a viable option for developing several airports in the country, Senator Grace Poe said Wednesday.

Poe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services, noted that improving local airports could also attract more people to visit the country’s tourist destinations.

Citing that several private groups have expressed interest in partnering with the Philippines to push for better infrastructures, Poe said the PPPs can be very effective in upgrading projects, which she noted crucial to "present and future drivers of economic growth.”

Despite these opportunities, Poe lamented that the “regulatory and procedural delays threaten our opportunity to have airports at world-class standards.”

“Year on year, we are presented with never-ending catch-up plans to improve the operations and maintenance of existing airports, or build new ones to address accessibility and demand,” she said.

According to Poe, the government allocated P7.5 billion in 2024 alone for the construction, upgrade, expansion, or rehabilitation of 22 airports across the country.

On top of this, Poe said the government has also granted budgetary support to government corporations under the aviation sector including P1.03 billion to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and P121 million to the Davao International Airport Authority to increase its capacity to accommodate more international flights.

“Despite the allocation of regular funds, the passengers still can’t feel the improvements in our airports; instead, they encounter multiple problems in operations and maintenance of the airports,” she added.

“As frustrating and disappointing as it is, I think this comes as no surprise to us,” she further stressed.

Poe said there’s a need to determine how these funds for the supposed improvements and repairs of airports were utilized.

“We have fought hard for the budget and we want to make sure its benefits trickle down to the people,” she pointed out.

Poe cited that the CAAP recently received P190 million in funding from the 2024 national budget for the rehabilitation of the Iloilo airport.