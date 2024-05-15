OSG ready to represent gov't in int'l legal battle concerning WPS dispute

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra yesterday expressed readiness to represent the government in any international legal battle pertaining to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute with China.

This was the answer of Guevarra when DAILY TRIBUNE sought his comment in consonance with the statement of retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio claiming the alleged island-building activities in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal by the Chinese.

Carpio said that the latest development should be included in the environmental case being prepared against China for coral destruction in Escoda Shoal and Rozul Reef, initially reported in September 2023.

He said the DOJ has been preparing a case against China for damaging the marine environment in Escoda Shoal and Rozul Reef and the issue should be brought to the global stage to highlight China’s illegal island-building activities.

Guevarra yesterday said, "The matter of legal action is something that the national maritime council has yet to consider and determine. as a collective body, it will make the appropriate recommendation to the president."

"The OSG is ready to provide the necessary legal support at this time, and will spearhead any international legal action that the government may eventually decide to take. presently the government is focusing on all diplomatic avenues to reduce tension in the conflict areas," said Guevarra in response to the query of DAILY TRIBUNE.

On the other hand, the Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General are engaged in discussions on how to address China’s alleged island-building activities in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal.

This was according to Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano saying that the DOJ and OSG are coordinating to explore possible legal actions.

“The DOJ and OSG continue to discuss the possible options and recommendations, which will be submitted to the President once completed,” Clavano said.

Carpio also said the next arbitration case that he is recommending is for the following purposes: "one, to sue China for damages kasi sinira nila yung Escoda Shoal tsaka Rozul Reef, which are within the Philippines' EEZ."

To recall, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has accused China of building an artificial island in Escoda Shoal, saying that the dumping of crushed corals near the shoal may be in preparation for China’s reclamation activities.

Escoda Shoal is much closer to Palawan than the contested Ayungin Shoal.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla in September 2023 said the Department of Justice (DOJ) is recommending the filing of cases against China following reports of missing corals in Rozul Reef.