National Higher Education Day Summit

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the National Higher Education Day Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Complex in Pasay City on Wednesday, 15 May 2024. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairman J. Prospero De Vera III, Senate Committee Chair on Education Chiz Escudero, and Baguio City Representative Mark Go joined the president onstage. In his message, the president emphasized the importance of higher education. He highlighted the need for collaboration between the government and private educational institutions, stressing that education is a top priority for national development and economic prosperity. Marcos noted the progress of Philippine higher educational institutions in global rankings but acknowledged that much work remains to be done to improve their standings. He advocated for a strategic, comprehensive approach to enhance educational standards, ensuring they are responsive to the current and future societal needs. | Photos by Yummie Dingding