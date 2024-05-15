MP convenes 3rd regular session

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Members of Parliament (MP) convened its third regular session on Tuesday and vowed to expedite the passage of measures that would benefit the disadvantaged labor sector gender development and the rights of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The newly-appointed Bangsamoro Wali Sheikh Muslim Guiamaden banged the Agong at 2:11 p.m. to officially open the third regular session of the Bangsamoro Parliament.

Bangsamoro Parliament Speaker Atty. Pangalian Balindong said yesterday that Members of the Bangsamoro Parliament vowed to finalize priority legislation, including the revenue and indigenous peoples’ codes.

Balindong said the Parliamentary and statutory committees will continue to conduct public hearings and focus group discussions with stakeholders from across the region to ensure thorough deliberations.

Balindong reiterated the Parliament’s commitment to passing remaining priority codes and other major measures to enhance governance in preparation for the regular Parliament in 2025.

Highlighting the Parliament’s achievements, Balindong noted the passage of 58 major legislative measures since its inception, including priority measures addressing administrative, civil service, education, electoral, and local governance.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim provided updates at the opening of the 3rd regular session of the Bangsamoro Parliament on the region’s progress and outlined the priority agenda of the Bangsamoro government.