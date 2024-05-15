Meralco's unit to build 100-MW generation units in Singapore

PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd. (PLP), a subsidiary of Meralco's PowerGen Corp. (MGen), is building 100-megawatt power-generating units to help augment Singapore's ancillary services.

PLP said on Wednesday that it was awarded by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) under the Singapore government's Ministry of Trade and Industry the right to build, own, and operate two power units with fast start generation capacity that will be operational by the second quarter of 2025.

"PLP is pleased to be awarded the 25-year Fast Start contract for a 100 MW, hydrogen-ready, gas turbine that can be brought from standstill to full load within 18 minutes," PLP CEO, Yu Tat Ming said in a statement.

Significant milestone

"This award marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are committed to delivering the project on time and reliably supporting the energy system."

According to PLP, building new power units is a response to Singapore's call to ensure uninterrupted power in its power system.

This development, according to MGen president and CEO Jaime T. Azurin, demonstrates PLP's capability to supply residents of Singapore with cleaner power.

"This positive news contributes to MGen's drive for more sustainable power generation as it transitions to low-carbon power generation such as LNG in the Philippines, creating a more balanced energy mix along with the company's increasing renewable energy portfolio," said Azurin.

Rising demand for energy

PLP is committed to providing a dependable power supply to meet Singapore's rising demand for energy through operational expansions while also producing low-carbon power generation such as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

PLP is an 800 MW LNG power plant owned by FPM Power Holdings Limited, a regional company combining the joint expertise of MGen and First Pacific Company Ltd. PacificLight Power Pte Ltd (PLP), a subsidiary of the Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), is building 100-megawatt power-generating units to help augment Singapore's ancillary services.

PLP said on Wednesday that the Energy Market Authority (EMA) was awarded the right to build, own, and operate two power units with fast start generation capacity that will be operational by the second quarter of 2025.

"PLP is pleased to be awarded the 25-year Fast Start contract for a 100 MW, hydrogen-ready, gas turbine that can be brought from standstill to full load within 18 minutes," PLP CEO, Yu Tat Ming said in a statement.

"This award marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are committed to delivering the project on time and reliably supporting the energy system."

According to PLP, building new power units is a response to Singapore's call to ensure uninterrupted power in its power system.

Meanwhile, MGen President and CEO Jaime Azurin said the development demonstrates PLP's capability to provide a cleaner power supply to residents of Singapore.

"This positive news contributes to MGen's drive for more sustainable power generation as it transitions to low-carbon power generation such as LNG in the Philippines, creating a more balanced energy mix along with the Company's increasing renewable energy portfolio," Azurin said.

PLP is committed to providing a dependable power supply to meet the rising energy demands through operational expansions while also producing low-carbon power generation as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

PLP is an 800 MW LNG power plant owned by FPM Power Holdings Limited, a regional company combining the joint expertise of MGen and First Pacific Company Ltd.