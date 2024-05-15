Israel’s special day recalls Pinoy heroism

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines held yesterday a ceremony to commemorate Yom HaZikaron —Israel’s Memorial Day for the fallen soldiers and the victims of terror attacks.

Israel’s commemoration of Memorial Day this year remembered not only the fallen Israeli soldiers and civilians but also the four loyal and brave Filipino caregivers who were murdered by Hamas terrorists on 7 October.

Israel remembered the 25,040 fallen soldiers and 5,100 civilians murdered by terrorists, wherein 760 soldiers (including policemen, security services, and security team members of the kibbutzim) and 834 civilians were killed this year alone. Around 203 foreign nationals were murdered by terrorists, 68 of them murdered this year.

Prayers and a moment of silence were offered to remember the fallen Israeli soldiers and civilians, including Filipino caregivers Angelyn Aguirre, Loreta Alacre, Grace Cabrera and Paul Vincent Castelvi.

The Embassy also honored the late Sgt. Cydrick Garin, a Filipino-Israeli who served in the Israeli Defense Force and was killed in action early this year.

OFWs recognized

“Today is an opportunity to recognize the OFWs in Israel. Most of them are still in our country and they feel at home and are loyal to their employers. Aside from OFWs, Filipino volunteers are in Israel to express unity with Israel during this difficult time. I could feel the spirit of support and solidarity among our friends from the Philippines,” Ambassador Ilan Fluss said.

This year is the first observance of Memorial Day and Independence Day while Israel is at war.

On 7 October, more than 1,200 casualties were recorded — the highest number of Jews murdered in one day since the Holocaust.

The atrocities included sexual violence, kidnapping, mutilating of bodies, and other unimaginable acts by Hamas.

To date, 132 Israelis are still being held in captivity in Gaza. “Most of the people in Israel, especially the families and loved ones of the hostages, are not in the mood for celebration. Israel continues its efforts to bring the hostages back home,” Fluss said.

Israel Memorial Day was held in Manila on 13 May while Israel’s 76th Independence Day was on 14 May.

“We feel mixed emotions — sadness on Memorial Day but happiness for Independence Day. Our life in Israel is in between remembering the loss of lives and celebrating the freedom, independence, and the great success of the state of Israel that shines amongst the nations,” Ambassador Fluss said.