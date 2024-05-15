‘If’ awakens our inner child

What if you have this special talent to see everyone’s childhood imaginary friend? And have this mission to reunite them with their creators who are now all grown-ups? This is the exciting plot of If — the live action, animated comedy film written, produced and directed by John Krasinski.

The film features an all-star cast that includes Caily Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw, Allan Kim, Krazonski and Liza Colon Zayas along with the voices of Phoebe Waller Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell.