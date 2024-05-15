'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM

World leaders reacted with shock and condemnation after Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday in what officials said was an assassination attempt.

US condemns 'horrific act'

US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting as a "horrific act of violence," adding that he and First Lady Jill Biden "are praying for a swift recovery, and our thoughts are with his family and the people of Slovakia."

Ukraine 'strongly condemns'

"We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state's head of government. Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin cites 'heinous crime'

"I know Robert Fico to be a courageous and strong-spirited man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to withstand this difficult situation," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin, that called the shooting a "heinous crime".

UN's 'thoughts with PM'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "shocking attack carried out today against the prime minister of Slovakia," his office said. Guterres's "thoughts are with the prime minister and his loved ones at this difficult moment," spokesman Farhan Haq said.

EU says 'violence undermines democracy'

"I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Macron offers 'solidarity'

"Shocked by the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack," French President Emmanuel Macron said on X, formerly Twitter. "My thoughts and solidarity are with him, his family and the people of Slovakia."

Germany calls for 'end to violence in politics'

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the cowardly attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, also calling for an end to "violence in European politics".

NATO chief urges 'speedy recovery'

"I wish him strength for a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with Robert Fico, his loved ones, and the people of Slovakia," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Italy in 'deep shock'

"I learned with deep shock the news of the cowardly attack," Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement that also stressed the her government's "strongest condemnation of all forms of violence and attacks on the cardinal principles of democracy and freedom".

Iran wishes 'speedy recovery'

The Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement that it "condemns the assassination attempt against the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic" and "wishes (him) good health and a speedy recovery."

Hungary slams 'heinous attack'

"I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country!," said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Serbia 'prays for wounded PM'

"I am shocked by the attempted assassination of Robert Fico, a great friend to me and to Serbia. Dear friend, I pray for you and for your health," said Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic.

Spain 'horrified'

"Horrified and outraged at the attack on the Slovak Prime Minister. Spain stands with Robert Fico, his family and the Slovak people at this extremely difficult time. Nothing can ever justify violence," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanche posted on X.

Austria says no to violence

"The attempt on the life of my Slovak colleague Robert Fico shocks me deeply. Just a few days ago we spoke on the phone and talked intensively about security issues. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery! Hatred and violence must not take hold in our democracies and must be fought with all determination!," said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on X.