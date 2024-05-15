Go assures pension protection of uniformed personnel

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, during the Senate plenary session last Monday, 13 May, highlighted the importance of safeguarding the financial security of military and uniformed personnel, stressing his position that the pensions of those in active service and retired should remain intact and unaffected by the proposed legislative changes of Senate Bill No. 2501.

The bill addresses growing concerns about escalating pension requirements affecting government budget which is also exacerbated by current economic challenges.

During the period of interpellations, Go emphasized the sacrifices made by military and uniformed personnel. He highlighted the nature of these sacrifices, underscoring the need to carefully consider the pension reform bill to ensure it supports those who risk their lives for national security.

Reflecting on past efforts to champion their welfare, Go recalled the salary increases for uniformed personnel during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, which doubled the entry-level salaries in 2018.

The concerns raised by Go are based on reports of low morale and early retirements among military and uniformed personnel, fearing potential changes to their pension plans. He strongly opposed any adjustments that would negate the salary increases previously granted.

Also last Monday, Go lauded the Senate’s approval on the third and final reading of several landmark bills aimed at expanding the Judicial system by creating new branches of Regional Trial Courts and Municipal Trial Courts nationwide.

These bills, co-sponsored by Go, signify a crucial advancement in enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of the country’s Judiciary, ensuring timely justice and reducing case backlogs.

At the conferment of 16 foreign service officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs Wednesday, he reminded them to always prioritize the welfare of our citizens abroad, especially our OFWs, by understanding their challenges and advocating for their rights and welfare.

Meanwhile, Go likewise lauded the Senate’s approval of the third and final reading of House Bill No. 8250, which aims to help the judicial system in Davao del Norte.