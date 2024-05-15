Enchanted Kingdom celebrates the most magical Mother’s Day

Enchanted Kingdom (EK), the first and only world-class theme park in the Philippines, once again created magical memories for all during its Enchanting Mother’s Day celebration on 12 May, Sunday.

With the launch of its Ilaw ng Tahanan Promo, guests enjoyed unlimited magic to almost 30 rides and attractions inside the park, including the first and only flying theater in the Philippines, AGILA the EKsperience. Mother’s Day at EK was full of special offers, treats and activities highlighting the magic of a mother’s love with their kids and family -- all for only P1,200. This exclusive EK online store promo also included one Firefly e-gift card worth P200 and a chance to win a Smart Wifi Portable Air Conditioner.

Moms were also serenaded by mother-daughter tandem Pinky and Karel Marquez with An Enchanting Mother’s Day Concert, joined by the Women of Song and Music Making Company as they paid tribute to all the mothers with a night of music, dance, and entertainment. EK’s very own Circle of Artists, SMS, Victoria’s Way and the Kingsmen also spiced up the Mother’s Day concert with a series of heartwarming musical performances to remember.

Enchanted Kingdom shared more magic through unique offerings for Mother’s Day around the park. Kindermagic, EK’s indoor play area, gave fun passes to moms accompanying their children. EK’s award-winning merchandise stores created Mother’s Day Corners, where guests can take their instagrammable photos while they shop for selected EK merchandise.

EK’s very own restaurants LaunchTime and Amazon Grill offered a special Mother’s Day Group Meals for a magical dining experience. Selected EK tenant partners also joined the fun with discounted treats and freebies. Lastly, EK's Laser Mission and EKaleidoscope provided group discounts for moms to create more magical adventures at the park.

The celebration was even made more magical with the following sponsors: Baby Dove, Surf, Dove Deo, Rexona, Snailwhite, Snake Brand, Oxecure, Beauty Dream Hall, Pastel, Sparkle, Krunnnch, Piattos, Dewberry, Cloud9 Chocolate Milk Drink, Cream O, Nissin Ramen, Great Taste Iced Coffee, Koreanna, Nutri10excel, Lightskin, Landers, Cher-Aim Thai Herbal, McCormick, Nido, Zim, and Nurture.

The following tenant partners also extended their support for this special day: Dash Premium Ice Scramble, Dairy Queen, Subarashii Manju, Lil’ Orbits Mini-Donuts, Tater Tots, Teho, Angel’s Corn, and Sigue Trading.

For more information and updates regarding this event and EK’s other upcoming events and offers, visit https://www.enchantedkingdom.ph and EK’s official social media accounts @enchantedkingdom.ph for Facebook and Tiktok, and @ek_philippines for Twitter and Instagram.