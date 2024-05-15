DOLE reports over P25.7M sales in KADIWA during Labor Day

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday reported that over P25.7 million were generated in sales during the simultaneous conduct of KADIWA ng Pangulo across the country during the Labor Day celebration on 1 May.

As part of this year's Labor Day celebration, DOLE has mounted 102 KADIWA sites all over the Philippines, participated by 3,873 sellers and 2,012 enterprises — the biggest simultaneous conduct of the activity as of date.

With 12 KADIWA sites mounted, Metro Manila recorded the highest sales amounting to P15,756,454, with sites set up in Manila, Camanava, Quezon, Muntaparlas, Pasay, Papamarisan, and Makati.

Meanwhile, for the KADIWA outlets in Luzon, the generated sales are as follows: Central Luzon (P1,561,688.65), Ilocos Region (P992,957.31), Cordillera Administrative Region (P700,575.00), Mimaropa (P671,116.35), Bicol Region (P616,627.17), Cagayan Region (P373,105.14), and Calabarzon (P154,655).

Other KADIWA stores were also mounted in the Visayas with the following reported sales: Eastern Visayas (P859,079.25), Western Visayas (P704,215.43), and Central Visayas (P470,617.00).

As for the KADIWA outlets in Mindanao, the accumulated sales are as follows: Northern Mindanao (P1,097,228.00), Soccsksargen (P514,474.50), Davao Region (P454,394.00), Caraga (P431,748.00), and the Zamboanga Peninsula (P354,962.00).

The sales report as of 6 May is still preliminary and continuously monitored by the DOLE Regional Offices.

Moreover, some 1,993 disadvantaged workers were hired under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program to set up and ensure the cleanliness of the KADIWA ng Pangulo sites.

KADIWA ng Pangulo provides the farming community and the micro, small, and medium enterprises with a stable and steady market where they can sell their products directly to consumers at affordable prices.