DHSUD, CDC eye Clark partnerships

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) have started exploring a possible collaboration under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

The establishment of townships within the vicinities of the Clark Special Economic Zone and the Clark Freeport Zone was among the priorities discussed during a Monday meeting between DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and the CDC headed by president and CEO Agnes Devanadera.

High on the agenda during the day-long engagement, also participated in by top DHSUD and CDC officials, was maximizing the potential of Clark.

“Clark has huge potential in terms of location and infrastructure. It’s very ideal for our concept of township development under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship 4PH Program,” Acuzar said.

4 birds, one stone

“It’s like hitting four huge birds with one stone — first, to provide shelters to workers and locators, thus addressing homelessness; second, expanding development outside Metro Manila to resolve massive urbanization; third, establishing new green and smart cities, hence raising the value of real estate; and, lastly, creating communities to trigger economic activities,” Acuzar said.

He noted that most ingredients of an ideal “new and modern city” are already in place inside Clark like an international airport, hotels, hospitals, schools and other modern infrastructure. However, “the only thing lacking now is the local populace to trigger economic activities in the area.”

“By developing townships in Clark, we will be bringing in the population. The more people, the faster the progress,” he said.

Acuzar said the DHSUD and CDC could collaborate in developing communities in the former US air base.

During the whole-day engagement between DHSUD and CDC officials, possible partnerships in undertaking housing projects in Clark were also discussed. Two sites were shown to DHSUD technical officers for consideration.

Devanadera expressed excitement over the possible partnership with DHSUD as she branded the 4PH as a “laudable concept” aimed at finally putting an end to the country’s housing needs.

Acuzar vowed DHSUD’s full support for CDC’s initiatives in terms of providing housing to workers and locators and hoped the initial discussion would soon lead to a formal agreement to jointly implement 4PH projects in Clark.