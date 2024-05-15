Chinese ships in WPS down to 98 as Phl-US Balikatan ended

The Philippine Navy reported a significant decline in the number of Chinese vessels loitering in the West Philippine Sea as the Philippines and the United States concluded their bilateral Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) Exercise.

“There was a decrease from the previous week, with 129 during pre-Balikatan to 105, just after Balikatan it was down to 98 as of Monday (May 14) so we see a downward trend, upward trend before Balikatan and there is a downward trend after Balikatan,” Navy spokesperson for WPS, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, told reporters on Tuesday.

There are still eight China Coast Guard vessels in Bajo de Masinloc, six in Ayungin Shoal, and two in Pag-asa Islands.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy has two ships in Bajo de Masinloc, also two in Pag-asa Islands, and one in Kota Island.

There are 76 Chinese Maritime Militia vessels still loitering in key features of the WPS—18 in Bajo de Masinloc, 25 in Ayungin Shoal, 24 in Pag-asa Islands, two in Kota Island, one in Likan Island, four in Panata Island, and two in Patag Island.

Meanwhile, there is one Chinese cargo vessel spotted within Patag Island