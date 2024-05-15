Baguio eyes more efficient crime solution

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) started its program on Criminal Investigation Course (CIC) early this week to boost the capacity of its personnel especially the police investigators on crime efficiency solution.

The CIC is expected to produce more efficient investigators to the current crop by 17 percent.

The course will run for 35 days where the participants will have a comprehensive study on investigative techniques, laws, profiling, and ken analysis. They will also get comprehensive instruction where their analytical, intuitive, ken investigative skills will be more developed.

The new skills are expected to prepare them in facing challenges of changing criminal behaviors in society.