Amnesty plea rules released

The National Amnesty Commission (NAC) has officially released the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for the application of amnesty by former combatants in the country.

The NAC formally adopted Amnesty Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405 and 406 earlier this week.

The IRR mandates individuals seeking amnesty to file their applications with any Local Amnesty Board (LAB) nationwide where initial eligibility assessments will be conducted.

After receiving the applications, the LAB will forward its recommendations to the NAC, which will further review and pass on its suggestions to the President for final approval.

Those applicants with pending arrest warrants will have the option to request a provisional safe conduct pass from the respective LABs in advance.

Officers to provide help

The NAC said those in detention facilities seeking amnesty will receive assistance from supervisory officers at their detention centers. Their applications will be facilitated within the facility.

Meanwhile, those applicants residing abroad may apply for amnesty through the Philippine consulate in their current country of residence.

Applicants are reminded that the window for applying for amnesty spans two years from the effective dates of the proclamations wherein 4 March is set for members of Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front.

While 13 March is set for former members and front organizations of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405 and 406 on 2 November 2023 granting amnesty to members of the RPMP-RPA-ABB, former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF or their front organizations, members of the MILF, and members of the MNLF, respectively.