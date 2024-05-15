3rd Mechanized Battalion welding training completed

SAN JOSE, Tarlac — Personnel from the 3rd Mechanized Infantry (Makatarungan) Battalion completed the National Certificate 2 Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) Training held inside its headquarters in Sitio Pugo, Barangay Burgos of this town on 13 May.

According to 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battalion Acting Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Ryan V. Villar, 13 personnel from his battalion completed the 35-day training, enhancing their capabilities to support the group’s missions effectively.

He added that the training was successfully conducted through the Technology-Based Mobile Training of the Technical Point Skills Academy and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Tarlac.

“This undertaking marks a significant milestone for the 3rd Mechanized Infantry (Makatarungan) Battalion Armor Division Philippine Army in further enhancing its capabilities to support its mission effectively not only to contribute to its operational readiness but also to strengthen the unit’s versatility in supporting various undertakings related to development support function in the area of operations,” he said.

TESDA’s Community-Based Technical Vocational Education and Training Office Director-in-Charge Emely Q. Tesoro congratulated the personnel who completed the training, citing that they are now equipped with the skills and knowledge to overcome any challenges they may encounter in the fulfillment of their duties.