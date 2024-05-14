What’s really wrong with Kris Aquino?

Aquino revealed she has a heart problem.

“There’s a problem with my heart, Kuya Dindo -- genetics. Very high cholesterol and triglycerides that, at this point, can’t be treated because I am underweight (91 lbs),” she said, to which Balares jokingly replied: “Palit tayo ng heart (Let’s exchange hearts),” adding, “Kung minsan, ganito kaming dalawa (We are like this with each other sometimes).”

“My BP (blood pressure) is misbehaving -- I am normally 145/122 with heartrate of 110-130. It’s the diastolic & heart rate na scary,” Aquino added.

Then she changed topic, but still about her medical condition.

“Kuya Dindo, let’s focus on this. My autoimmune is finally responding to the methotrexate (my chemotherapy). Finally! And the good air quality in Newport Coast,” she said.

With this, she asked her writer-friend: “Can you please thank everyone praying for me?”

Aquino marveled at the efficacy of the medicine that she is being given lately.

“Magaling talaga (They are really good) the combination of medicine I’m being given. It’s just that after the Methotrexate & Dupixent I am super bagsak for four days. UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) is very impressive. We don’t have Dupixent at home,” she said.

While there seems to be hope for her medical condition, Aquino believes that “matagal pa our reunion (our reunion will take awhile).”

“I miss my sisters so much,” she said.

In the end, Aquino thanked those who prayed and those still praying for her.