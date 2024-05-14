What’s really wrong with Kris Aquino?

Dindo M. Balares, writer friend of Kris Aquino, shared his recent banter with the Queen of Talk, inevitably revealing her medical condition.
“Can you please thank everyone praying for me?” Aquino initially told Balares, as can be seen in his post on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Aquino revealed she has a heart problem.
“There’s a problem with my heart, Kuya Dindo -- genetics. Very high cholesterol and triglycerides that, at this point, can’t be treated because I am underweight (91 lbs),” she said, to which Balares jokingly replied: “Palit tayo ng heart (Let’s exchange hearts),” adding, “Kung minsan, ganito kaming dalawa (We are like this with each other sometimes).”
“My BP (blood pressure) is misbehaving -- I am normally 145/122 with heartrate of 110-130. It’s the diastolic & heart rate na scary,” Aquino added.
Then she changed topic, but still about her medical condition.
“Kuya Dindo, let’s focus on this. My autoimmune is finally responding to the methotrexate (my chemotherapy). Finally! And the good air quality in Newport Coast,” she said.
With this, she asked her writer-friend: “Can you please thank everyone praying for me?”
Aquino marveled at the efficacy of the medicine that she is being given lately.
“Magaling talaga (They are really good) the combination of medicine I’m being given. It’s just that after the Methotrexate & Dupixent I am super bagsak for four days. UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) is very impressive. We don’t have Dupixent at home,” she said.
While there seems to be hope for her medical condition, Aquino believes that “matagal pa our reunion (our reunion will take awhile).”
“I miss my sisters so much,” she said.
In the end, Aquino thanked those who prayed and those still praying for her.
Julia Barretto asks followers to prioritize health
Julia Barretto got her fans a bit worried when they learned that she had just gotten discharged from hospital although she did not disclose the reason for her hospitalization.
Now recuperating at home, Barretto reminded her followers to give their health “top priority.”
Posting three photos on Instagram, Barretto said: “Discharged and finally home. Thanks so much to my doctors, nurses and the entire medical staff for taking such good care of me the past couple of days.
“Thank you for the long hours of hard work. A tough time but taking this one as a reminder that our health should always be top priority,” she added.
“Sending good energy!!!” she later said.
Of course, Barretto’s fans, clueless as to what had afflicted the actress to necessitate hospitalization, only wished the pink of health for her now:
”Glad you’re fine now but don’t forget to take a rest sometimes and don’t overwork yourself okay!?”
“So happy you are home. Health is wealth. More and more rest please. God is good. Love you, Juli.”
Why Kim Chiu trended on X
Kim Chiu’s kissing scene with Paulo Avelino in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim went viral.
Not surprisingly, it trended on X (formerly Twitter).
Many are shipping the KimPau tandem since they first teamed up in Linlang.
When Avelino guessed on It’s Showtime recently to promote his movie with Kylie Verzosa, fans went giddy.
They were even more giddy now that the two have locked lips.
“Mukhang natural ang kissing scene nila. They both give justice to the kissing scene. Natural na natural,” one fan said.
“Sa lahat ng naging leading lady ni Pau sa movie mn o serye,si Kim lng ang my to the max ang kissing scene, yung ky Bea, Maja, KC, Janine, Angel, mild lng nmn ang kissing scene nila. both LinLang & WWWSK to the max ang kissing scene nila,” one noted.