THE SACK BAG stuns in new collection

Marc Jacobs presents the Pre-fall 2024 campaign starring singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Shot in Los Angeles by Carin Backoff and styled by Alastair McKimm, the campaign centers around the brand’s iconic sack bag.

First seen on Marc’s Fall 2022 runway, The Sack bag’s unique, utilitarian silhouette now expands to include multiple sizes. Handcrafted from lightweight, full-grain leather and updated with new seasonal colorways and bold animations, The Sack bag is the newest pillar of the Marc Jacobs handbag collection.

Marc Jacobs celebrates eclecticism, variety and personal style. It is an ongoing collection of the high and low, the every day and the extraordinary. While both exploring the past and looking forward, Marc Jacobs constantly collaborates, reinterprets, rethinks and reimagines.