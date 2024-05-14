Scattered rains expected in Luzon areas

Scattered rains all over the Luzon region may be expected on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In a thunderstorm advisory issued at 12:08 p.m., moderate to heavy rains with lightning and strong winds are seen over Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, and Quezon in the next two hours.

Meanwhile, heavy to intense rains with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Nueva Ecija areas, namely Laur, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan, Santa Rosa, Penaranda, Cabanatuan, Pantabangan, and Rizal; Zambales areas, namely Masinloc, Palauig, Cabangan, Botolan, and Olongapo; Mayontoc in Tarlac; Hermosa in Bataan; Rizal areas, namely Rodriguez, Pililla, Antipolo, and San Mateo; and Laguna areas Mabitac and Santa Maria, and may persist within two hours.

The weather bureau noted that these heavy to intense rainshowers may affect nearby areas of the mentioned localities.

Thus, PAGASA advised the public to take precautionary measures against the impacts of these hazards, including flash floods and landslides.