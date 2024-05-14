Sandigan upholds ex-TLRC execs’ conviction

The Sandiganbayan has upheld its earlier decision to convict three ex-officials of the now-defunct Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) accused of having played a key role in the misuse of P9.8-million pork barrel funds of a former Laguna lawmaker.

In a resolution dated 13 May, the anti-graft court Sixth Division denied the motions for reconsideration of ex-TLRC deputy director general Dennis Cunanan, chief accountant Marivic Jover, and group manager Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana due to lack of merit.

The three sought to challenge the Sandiganbayan’s verdict in February, in which they were found guilty of violating Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), and malversation of public funds under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code.

They were also found civilly liable and were ordered to indemnify P9.8 million to the government and refund the same to the Bureau of Treasury with a 6 percent interest per annum.

The case stemmed from the alleged unlawful disbursement of former Laguna Rep. Danton Bueser’s P9.8 million Priority Development Assistance Fund to AARON Foundation Philippines Inc. as project implementor of his livelihood projects for his district in Laguna in 2007.