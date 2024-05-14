Remulla order probe vs erring diplomat

Saying diplomatic immunity is not ‘absolute,’ Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he would mince a thing to take appropriate actions, if warranted against diplomats who will violate the law of the land.

This as he reiterated that diplomatic immunity is never ‘absolute’ and is always regulated within the bounds of law enforced by the receiving State.

Remulla's statement came after the Chinese Embassy reportedly released the alleged transcript and recordings of the conversation between a Philippine military official and a Chinese diplomat involving Ayungin Shoal.

The DOJ chief ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an in-depth investigation into the reported illegal and unlawful activities committed by foreign diplomats.

The Secretary said, “while enjoying the privileges and immunities accorded to foreign diplomats, it is also their duty to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state.”

“Diplomatic immunity should never be used as a license to exploit our country’s peace and harmony for selfish motives, this privilege does not shield anyone from the consequences of the Rule of Law,” the Secretary stressed.

According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats, employees of international organizations and their immediate family members are covered by a certain degree of diplomatic immunity during their stay in a receiving State.

However, diplomatic immunity is only with respect to official acts performed in the exercise of official duties and functions necessary for advocating international comity, policies and interests.