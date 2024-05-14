Remulla: Diplomatic immunity not absolute

Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla emphasized that diplomatic immunity is not “absolute” and that it would not deter the Department of Justice (DoJ) from taking appropriate actions against diplomats who violate the law.

The DoJ chief reiterated that diplomatic immunity is always regulated within the bounds of the law enforced by the receiving state.

His statement followed reports of the Chinese Embassy releasing an alleged transcript and recording of a conversation between a Philippine military official and a Chinese diplomat regarding Ayungin Shoal.

Remulla ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct an in-depth investigation into the reported illegal and unlawful activities committed by foreign diplomats.

“While enjoying the privileges and immunities accorded to foreign diplomats, it is also their duty to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state,” Remulla said.

“Diplomatic immunity should never be used as a license to exploit our country’s peace and harmony for selfish motives. This privilege does not shield anyone from the consequences of the rule of law,” he stressed.