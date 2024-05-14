‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ makes royal return for second season

Their love story isn’t over.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to return for a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel.

Ahead of Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel is in development, with Galitzine and Perez reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz.

Matthew López will return to write the script — this time alongside Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston.

Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will return to produce the film, joined by the banner’s Michael McGrath, as well as Matthew López. McQuiston will executive produce.

A timetable for its release has not yet been disclosed.

Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps. The first film has been praised by audiences and critics alike, currently boasting a “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating and a 93 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have also taken to Instagram, supporting the promotional in-world character accounts created from the point of views of Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex, the president’s son and Britain’s Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in US/British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

The original film also starred Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Stephen Fry. Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano.