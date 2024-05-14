PCU-D, UB rule UCAL volleyball

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) and University of Batangas (UB) crowned themselves the men’s and women’s champions, respectively, in the 1st PG Flex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) volleyball tournament after downing their respective rivals on Monday at the UB gym in Batangas City.

The top-seeded PCU-D Dolphins made their title win very special by completing an eight-game sweep with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 thriller over the Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas (LPU-B) Pirates in their one-game title clash.

Power-hitting David Honra shone the brightest for the Dolphins after firing 23 points built on 18 attacks and five services aces, including the momentum-changing spikes in the second set that was extended.

It was also Honra and Maron Alfiler who bailed PCU-D out of trouble in the third with their timely shots as the Pirates refused to give up the contest without a fight.

The UB Lady Brahmans, on the other hand, won the title by downing elimination round tormentor LPU-B, 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, in their own one-game face-off, thanks to Lovely Hernandez who produced 17 points built on 15 attacks, one block and a service ace.

In all, the Brahmans finished the tournament also presented by Angel’s Pizza through its managing partner in Ace Azarraga with a 7-1 record.