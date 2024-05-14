WORLD

Melinda quits Gates Foundation

(FILES) Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, arrives for a meeting with French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 1, 2021. Melinda Gates said on May 13, 2024 she was leaving the philanthropy mega foundation that she established with her ex-husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. "After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation," she wrote in a statement posted on social media, adding the resignation would become effective on June 7.
Philanthropist Melinda French Gates announced Monday she was leaving the nonprofit foundation she established with her ex-husband Bill Gates.

Her departure effective on 7 June renames the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to simply the Gates Foundation, its chief executive, Mark Suzman, said.

French Gates, 59, has been divorced from 68-year-old Microsoft founder Bill since 2021 and will receive $12.5 billion from the foundation for use on her philanthropic efforts “on behalf of women and families.”

After their divorce, the couple had continued to co-chair the foundation they set up using the vast wealth acquired through the success of Microsoft. The setup, however, was subject to review and “if after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee,” a statement at the time said.

Bill Gates on Monday thanked his ex-wife for her “critical contributions” to the organization.

