Melinda quits Gates Foundation

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates announced Monday she was leaving the nonprofit foundation she established with her ex-husband Bill Gates.

Her departure effective on 7 June renames the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to simply the Gates Foundation, its chief executive, Mark Suzman, said.

French Gates, 59, has been divorced from 68-year-old Microsoft founder Bill since 2021 and will receive $12.5 billion from the foundation for use on her philanthropic efforts “on behalf of women and families.”

After their divorce, the couple had continued to co-chair the foundation they set up using the vast wealth acquired through the success of Microsoft. The setup, however, was subject to review and “if after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee,” a statement at the time said.

Bill Gates on Monday thanked his ex-wife for her “critical contributions” to the organization.