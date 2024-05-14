May is ‘grey’ for this sporty brand

New Balance celebrates Grey in May spotlighting the new and classic expressions of the brand’s enduring legacy in its signature color. In service of building a superior running shoe in the 1980s, New Balance introduced the color grey intentionally, a choice made with the same level of consideration as any performance feature.
In keeping with the fearlessly independent New Balance ethos, the color grey stood out amongst its competitors, while proving to be a perfect complement to the concrete and asphalt backdrop of urban road running.
A short film titled “Grey Days” was released on 10 May, paying homage to the New Balance’s pervasive impact on the many facets of global sneaker culture from sport to street, and everything in between. There were seven vignettes leading to one seven-minute film, each vignette portraying a different aspect of the brand’s history. The film, from new imprint American Haiku, was written in collaboration between creative directors Thom Glover & Daniel Wolfe, alongside Elliott Power, director of photography Norm Li, with perfectly realized 1960s retro animation from Stray London and still photography by Samuel Bradley. Watch out for fresh launches this month: May 17 — The ‘Grey Days’ WRPD Runner and 1906R launch. These special-edition designs feature material mixes and distressed details inspired by the timelessness of stone. May 20 — The Fresh Foam X 1080 ‘Grey’ launches. Suede detailing and a classic, tonal grey colorway provide a heritage-inspired take on our pinnacle running shoe. May 23 — District Vision x New Balance SC Elite v4 collaboration launches globally along with a range of apparel. May 23 — The KAWHI IV launches. The modern design of this state-of-the-art basketball shoe offers consumers high-performance features, complimented by a sophisticated, lifestyle-influenced aesthetic that allows it to flex between the court and the street. May 24 — The ‘Grey’ Coco CG1 and Fresh Foam Audazo Numeric launch. The special-edition Coco Gauff signature design features hairy suede accenting and neutral detailing.