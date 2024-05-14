May is ‘grey’ for this sporty brand

New Balance celebrates Grey in May spotlighting the new and classic expressions of the brand’s enduring legacy in its signature color. In service of building a superior running shoe in the 1980s, New Balance introduced the color grey intentionally, a choice made with the same level of consideration as any performance feature.

In keeping with the fearlessly independent New Balance ethos, the color grey stood out amongst its competitors, while proving to be a perfect complement to the concrete and asphalt backdrop of urban road running.