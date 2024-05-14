Leftover lumber triggers shooting in CdO

CAGAYAN de Oro city — A 38-year-old man went into a shooting rampage Monday, wounding his 62-year-old aunt after he was not given left over lumbers inside their compound in Zone 5, Barangay Kauswagan, this city.

Police identified the suspect as Andrew Ang, single and online seller who is living inside the family-owned compound.

Investigation showed the suspect had a heated argument with his aunt Maryln Ang after he was not given leftover lumbers for the repair of their apartment.

At the height of their argument, the suspect went to his house and got a pistol, prompting the aunt, together with her three-year grandson to run and hide in their house just in front of suspect’s house.

The suspect fired several shots into the house slightly wounding his aunt.

After the shooting rampage, the suspect went back to his house and later on, surrendered to responding police. Police seized a .45 pistol and 52 rounds of live bullets.

Ang is now detained at the police station pending filing of series of criminal charges against him.