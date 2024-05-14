It’s all about tropical luxe

The brand established by the late Criselda Lontok introduces a palette of chic colors that include luxe shades of blue and feminine hues of apricot and lilac.

A play of prints and proportion features florals and geometric textures in flowing, languid and billowing shapes that express the fluidity of contemporary dressing.

Soft, light, breezy and breathable fabrication make up the must-have pieces for day, and organza, chiffon and silk are the lush choices for summer nights.

The brand’s signature Mikado and Gazar fabrics remain dramatically spotlighted as it anchors the immortalized Criselda statement that’s the signature of every collectiion.

Luxe is a way of life and the brand updates your modern-day wardrobe with key pieces such as bright, abstract print dresses, silk tops, maxi skirts and ensembles in neutrals, black, fuchsia and bright green.

The look of the season channels silhouettes of modernity in simplicity and practicality of design.

Indulge and elevate in fashion that matters with Criselda this Spring-Summer 2024.

Criselda’s SS24 collection is available at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang, Cebu and Gateway.