Imus rallies behind Shopwise Bike Fest

The Shopwise Bike Fest will kick off on Sunday at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite with full support from the host city and venue, promising a seamless experience dedicated to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Mayor Alex Advincula has highlighted Imus City’s commitment to elevating the event, while Vermosa further cements its status as a premier venue, having recently hosted Cycle PH, ensuring participants exceptional experience marked by excitement and excellence.

A three-day expo begins today at the Ayala Mall Circuit, Activity Center in Makati where participants can collect their ride kits, including an exclusive Shopwise bike jersey and a participation bib.

The event features three adult categories covering distances of 45kms, 30kms and a 60kms for individual and corporate Open, catering to all skill levels. Additionally, youngsters aged 2 to 15 will have their own categories, guaranteeing inclusivity for the entire family.

For details, visit the event’s official website shopwise.bikefest.com.ph or follow Shopwise on social media platforms www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters or www.instagram.com/shopwise.ph.

To enhance the experience for cycling enthusiasts, certain roads will be temporarily closed during the event, organized by The IRONMAN Group.