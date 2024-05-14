Go inspects Calauan Super Health Center

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, conducted an inspection of the Super Health Center in Calauan, Laguna, on Sunday, 12 May, the same day, he joined the celebration of the Calauan Pinya Festival.

This visit highlights his ongoing commitment to help bring public services closer to communities especially in improving access to medical services in the grassroots.

During his inspection, Go emphasized the importance of these centers in strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas.

“With the establishment of the Super Health Center here in Calauan, we are taking a significant step towards bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility. Our goal is to help ensure that every Filipino, regardless of where they live, has access to the medical care they need,” Go stated.

Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program.