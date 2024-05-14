Food for Thought

Drawing inspiration from the presence of canned goods in Filipino lifestyle, these basic necessities are more than just their surface appeal. They significantly bridge gaps in society, have cultural gravitas, connections and, at some point, a means for survival.

Our lives were “canned” during pandemic times and yet can rationally find humor in it. One can’t help but be enamored and fascinated by the profound messaging. And then the artist pulls us deep into these serious statements that are food for the soul.

The artist of the moment adds, “I underscore the profound impact of these everyday items beyond mere sustenance. They transcend their nutritional value, becoming nourishment for the mind and soul through artistic transformations. Each piece carries messages that resonate deeply, offering solace and inspiration amidst the challenges we face.”

The pieces are oversized artworks in sculptural appeal. The celebrated artist wittingly changed the names and designs on the cans, presenting a refreshing perspective.

The exhibition is a brilliant narrative of thinking out of the box and beyond the ordinary. Moving with the times, “Canned Goods” is an all-sensory whimsical fete echoing Philippine culture and identity is definitely a must-see.

The artist ends, “Through humor, culture and the mundane aspects of daily life, my exhibition encourages audiences to find beauty and meaning in the ordinary, fostering a deeper appreciation for the symbols that unite us and the stories that define us.”

“Canned Thoughts” is on exhibit until 1 June at Art Cube, BLDG 3, OPVI Center, 2295 Pasong Tamo Ext., Makati City (Waze: OPVI CENTER).